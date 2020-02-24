Following the order from Regione Lombardia on February 23 that dictates the suspension of any demonstration, event and any gathering in public or private places – of any kind of nature, either religious, sports, cultural or others – until March 1st, the Milano Boxing Night featuring super middleweights Daniele Scardina against Andrew Francillette that was scheduled for Friday (February 28) is unfortunately postponed to a future date that will be communicated as soon as possible. Tickets sold for the event on February 28th will be considered valid for the rescheduled date.