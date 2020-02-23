By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

In their much anticipated rematch, former champion Tyson Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) dominated and stopped WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) in brutal fashion on Saturday night inside the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.



Fury took the fight to Wilder in the first two rounds, then dropped him in round three. Wilder survived the round! Fury continued to punish Wilder in round four as Wilder bled from the ear and lip. Fury dropped Wilder again in round five with a body shot, but Fury was deducted a point at the end of the round. Fury battered Wilder again in the sixth round. Wilder’s corner finally threw in the towel in round seven. Tyson Fury wins the WBC heavyweight title.

Wilder has 30 days to trigger the rematch clause if he wants to make it a trilogy. No guarantee that he does after this beatdown.

“A big shout out to Deontay Wilder,” said Fury afterward. “He came here tonight and he manned up and he really did show the heart of a champion. I hit him with a clean right that dropped him and he got back up. He is a warrior. He will be back. He will be champion again. But I will say, the king has returned to the top of the throne!”

Wilder stated, “Things like this happen. The best man won tonight, but my corner threw in the towel and I was ready to go out on my shield. I had a lot of things going on heading into this fight. It is what it is, but I make no excuses tonight. I’m a warrior. He had a great performance and we will be back stronger.”