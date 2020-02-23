By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Former heavyweight world champion Charles Martin (28-2-1, 24 KOs) scored a sixth round knockout over former world title challenger Gerald “El Gallo Negro” Washington (20-4-1, 13 KOs) in an IBF title eliminator on Saturday night inside the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.

Martin and Washington got off to a fast start as they exchanged to close round one. The southpaw Martin shot the straight left into Washington’s mid section in the third as Washington stalked. In round three both fighters kept their distance as Martin pressed and Washington stuck out the jab. The fourth round was slow paced with Washington and Martin measuring with their jabs but late in the round Martin rallied as he landed a flush straight left to close.

The straight left landed once again for Martin as he connected Washington multiple times with it in the fifth. A straight left found its mark for the last time as Martin sent Washington to the canvas. Washington got up but could not continue as he was dazed. Referee Tony Weeks waived it at 1:57 of the sixth.