By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

WBO super bantamweight champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete, (31-1, 27 KOs) of Mexico City successfully defended his title as he scored an eleventh round stoppage over Jeo Santisima (19-3, 16 KOs) of the Philippines on Saturday night inside the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. Off to a slow start, Navarrete boxed as he sized up Santisima in the opening round. Navarrete began to let his hands go in the second round as he pressed Santisima. In the third, Navarrete landed some solid shots on the Filipino. Santisima had his moment in the fourth as he backed Navarrete to the ropes with some big shots.

Exchanging on the inside in the fifth, Navarrete and Santisima didn’t hold back. Later in the round a left hook by the champ momentarily staggered the challenger. Continuing to land solidly in the sixth, Navarrete was in control landing the power shots on Santisima as he continued to show his courage. In round seven, Navarrete mixed it up fighting from the southpaw stance as he showed he outclassed Santisima. Unloading combinations in the eighth, Navarrete was all over the Filipino landing solidly.

Late in the fight the champ was in control working off the jab and following up with big punches. Credit to Santisima as he hung in there thus far. Navarrete showed an all out offensive in the tenth and he unloaded on Santisima backing him up to the ropes as the champ wanted to finish it. Teeing off in the eleventh, Navarrete finally finished Santisima as referee Russell Mora stepped in to wave off the bout at 2:20.