By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Lightweight prospect Gabriel Flores Jr. (17-0, 6 KOs) of Stockton, California was dominant in winning an eight round decision over Matt Conway (17-2, 7 KOs) of Pittsburgh. Flores scored a knockdown in the opening round in landing a solid right hand. Boxing effectively, Flores showed good hand speed as he circled Conway in the early part of the fight. Past the hallway point, working the jab, Flores pumped the jab at Conway as he continued to stalk. Working effectively inside, Flores landed some uppercuts in the seventh as he continued to display his superior skills boxing away as Conway attempted to back him. Finishing strong and impressive, Flores left no doubt working his way to a decision. The judges scored the bout 80-71, 80-71, and 79-72.

New Jersey’s 17-year-old prospect Vito Mielnicki Jr. (5-0, 3 KOs) won a unanimous decision over Corey Champion (1-3, 1 KO). A solid right by Mielnicki drilled Champion as he hit the canvas in the closing seconds of the first round. The young prospect displayed his skills throughout the fight landing combinations and rocking Champion with solid punches in route to a decision win. Scores were 40-35, 40-35, and 40-34.

Featherweight Isaac Lowe (20-0-3, 6 KOs) and Mexico’s Alberto Guevara (27-6, 12 KOs) went the distance in a wild one that saw multiple point deductions. Countering effectively early on, Guevara set up the stalking Lowe. Referee Vic Drakulich deducted a point from Guevara in the third for holding. Lowe began to close in on Guevara in the fourth, landing a solid left hook. Drakulich deducted another point in the fifth but this time from Lowe as he shoved Guevara to the ground. Later in the round, Drakulich deducted another point from Lowe.

Halfway through in the sixth, Guevara was deducted a point for hitting during the break. Moments later Drakulich deducted a point from the Australian for shoving as both fighters were flirting with disqualification. Lowe attacked in the eighth and dropped Guevara. Continuing to show his aggression the Aussie, Lowe out worked Guevara in route to a decision. Scores were 96-87, 96-87, and 95-88

Unbeaten prospect Rolando Romero (11-0, 10 KOs) of Las Vegas scored a second round stoppage over Arturs Ahmetovs (5-1, 2 KOs), of Latvia in opening up the card at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Romero floored Ahmetovs twice in the second as he was up displaying his heart and toughness but Romero’s attack was too much for the Latvian and the referee stepped in to stop the fight at 1:22 of round two.