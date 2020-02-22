In a rematch of unbeaten super bantamweights, Brad Foster (12-0-2, 5 KOs) successfully defended his Commonwealth and British titles against Lucien Reid (8-1-2, 4 KOs) by sixth round TKO on Saturday night at London’s York Hall. Foster battered Reid in round six and the bout was stopped after the round. Foster and Reid fought to a majority draw last September.

19-year-old bantamweight Dennis “The Menace” McCann (6-0, 4 KOs) shut out Pablo Narvaez (9-21-7, 1 KO) over six rounds.

Light heavyweight Willy “Braveheart” Hutchinson (11-0, 7 KOs) beat Edgars Sniedze (6-30, 6 KOs) by six round decision (59-54).

In a 10-round eliminator for the British super middleweight title, Umar Sadiq (10-1, 6 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Kody Davies (10-1, 3 KOs). Scores were 98-92, 97-93, 96-94.