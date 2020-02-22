February 22, 2020
Boxing Results

Foster stops Reid in rematch

In a rematch of unbeaten super bantamweights, Brad Foster (12-0-2, 5 KOs) successfully defended his Commonwealth and British titles against Lucien Reid (8-1-2, 4 KOs) by sixth round TKO on Saturday night at London’s York Hall. Foster battered Reid in round six and the bout was stopped after the round. Foster and Reid fought to a majority draw last September.

19-year-old bantamweight Dennis “The Menace” McCann (6-0, 4 KOs) shut out Pablo Narvaez (9-21-7, 1 KO) over six rounds.

Light heavyweight Willy “Braveheart” Hutchinson (11-0, 7 KOs) beat Edgars Sniedze (6-30, 6 KOs) by six round decision (59-54).

In a 10-round eliminator for the British super middleweight title, Umar Sadiq (10-1, 6 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Kody Davies (10-1, 3 KOs). Scores were 98-92, 97-93, 96-94.

Undercard Results from Las Vegas
Interview: Jay Deas

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>