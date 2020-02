Interview: Jay Deas By Przemek Garczarczyk Jay Deas, Deontay Wilder’s trainer, talks about the always ultra-motivated Bronze Bomber and why money means nothing to Tyson Fury “because in his heart he always be a fighter.” – Foster stops Reid in rematch Interview: Charles Martin

