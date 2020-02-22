By Przemek Garczarczyk
Former IBF heavyweight champion Charles Martin talks about why he will beat – knock out – Gerald Washington, gives his Wilder-Fury and Kownacki-Helenius predictions, and explains why he will be world champion again.
You had your chance, you gave away your title, you will never be world champion again!!
He didn’t give his title away. He dared to be great and challenged Anthony Joshua. came up short, but needs props for doing the right thing.
And made 7 million to ‘ give up his title lol
Martin has NO good wins.
And when he beats Washington, so what
Martin is boxing’s equivalent of a jobber. Plain and simple
Charles Martin=worst heavyweight champion ever.