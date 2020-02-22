February 22, 2020
Boxing Results

Bomba Gonzalez defeats Baby Juarez

In a battle of former world title challengers, WBO #8, WBA #13 light flyweight Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez (23-3-1 13 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over WBO #15 Saul “Baby” Juarez (25-11-2, 13 KOs) on Friday night at Miccosukee Resort & Gaming in Miami, Florida. Scores were 96-94, 96-94, 98-92. Gonzalez claimed the vacant WBO/NABO title.

2x Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez (2-1, 2 KOs) dominated and knocked out Rafael Morales (3-1, 1 KO) in round four of a featherweight bout. Body shots put Morales down for the count. Ramirez beat current WBO featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson for the gold in the 2016 Rio games.

Freddie Roach-trained super lightweight Elvis Rodriguez moved to 6-0, 6 KOs with a sixth round TKO over Kaylyn Alfred (4-3, 0 KOs). Time was 1:11.

2016 Olympian super bantamweight Antonio Vargas (12-1, 5 KOs) outpointed Juan Centeño (4-5, 1 KO) over six rounds.

Canelo Alvarez confirms May 2nd fight

