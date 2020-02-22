WBC franchise and WBA middle/super middle champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez has confirmed that he will return to the ring on May 2 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Due to the deadlines required by the boxing commissions to register the contracts of a fight, it is expected that the official announcement by “Canelo” and Golden Boy Promotions won’t be long in coming. “We are going to fight on May 2nd. We still have to define the opponent, but we have several possibilities and in the next few days it will be announced,” commented Canelo.
Top Boxing News
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Strong rumours that it’s BJS. What I find strange is that both BJS and Callum Smith both rejected initial offers from Golden Boy but Callum Smith was slated by DLH who said nothing about BJS.