February 21, 2020
    • Not really sure the bombs thrown by Fury have the same hydra-shock on them as Wilder throws. Fury in a tougher spot if they slug. Once Fury tastes that right hand again I bet he starts moving and boxing.

  • Hope Wilder wins this time. The last fight can be argued as a loss for both so in the end a draw works. How many refs wave off fights when a boxers drops like Fury did? I think Wilder wins this one, but I dont see it being a round or two. Fury has gotten lucky in two of his last three fights. I thought the ref should have waved it off after the Wilder knock down. I also thought Fury lost his last fight after 12 and thought that should have been stopped anyway.

  • Agree with comms re Fury not looking significantly bulked up.
    Says something about Wilder’s popularity in the US when Fury gets a better reception. I still find it strange that a US fighter with such a high KO ratio and really their sole flag bearer in the HW division is so unpopular

    • Because he can’t fight ! People doesn’t like champs like him who are fighting bums after bums.. a not Well prepared Fury beat Wilder in every round except the 2 KD ones… real fans are knowing that..

