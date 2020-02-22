PLEASE READ
Fury looks strong!!!
Wilder looks ripped as usual. Very athletic in looks no doubt.
It’s going to be “bombs away”! I think it will be over in three or four rounds. It just depends on who gets hit first.
Not really sure the bombs thrown by Fury have the same hydra-shock on them as Wilder throws. Fury in a tougher spot if they slug. Once Fury tastes that right hand again I bet he starts moving and boxing.
Fury is either wearing weights around his waist (old trick) or has a big belly
Wilder is lean muscle fit
I question Fury’s Wisdom in coming in at 273
One thing is not questioning is the paycheck! (snicker)
Hes a sneaky guy, he could be hiding something under his shirt. He looks slim and strong though and if he does weigh 270, hes going to hit pretty hard.
Hope Wilder wins this time. The last fight can be argued as a loss for both so in the end a draw works. How many refs wave off fights when a boxers drops like Fury did? I think Wilder wins this one, but I dont see it being a round or two. Fury has gotten lucky in two of his last three fights. I thought the ref should have waved it off after the Wilder knock down. I also thought Fury lost his last fight after 12 and thought that should have been stopped anyway.
Ok, is it me or do they look like GIANTS compared to the commission. Oh my goodness. Those dudes are freaking huge
Agree with comms re Fury not looking significantly bulked up.
Says something about Wilder’s popularity in the US when Fury gets a better reception. I still find it strange that a US fighter with such a high KO ratio and really their sole flag bearer in the HW division is so unpopular
Because he can’t fight ! People doesn’t like champs like him who are fighting bums after bums.. a not Well prepared Fury beat Wilder in every round except the 2 KD ones… real fans are knowing that..