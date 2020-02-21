By Miguel Maravilla at the scale
Deontay Wilder 231 vs. Tyson Fury 273
(WBC heavyweight title)
Fury didn’t remove his shirt. He weighed 254 for their first fight. Wilder weighed 212.4 for the first fight and looked ripped at 231. No face-off due to the Nevada Commission’s fear of possible hostilities between the two.
Charles Martin 254 vs. Gerald Washington 236.5
(IBF heavyweight eliminator)
Emanuel Navarrete 122 vs. Jeo Santisima 122
(WBO super bantamweight title)
Sebastian Fundora 153.5 vs. Daniel Lewis 153
Subriel Matias 142 vs. Petros Ananyan 142
Amir Imam 141.5 vs. Javier Molina 141.5
Gabriel Flores Jr 132.5 vs. Matt Conway 132.5
Vito Mielnicki 147 vs. Corey Champion 147
Isaac Lowe 125.5 vs. Alberto Guevara 126
Rolando Romero 137 vs. Arturs Ahmetovs 136
Venue: MGM Grand Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas
Promoter: Top Rank/TGB Promotions
TV: PPV
Good weight for Wilder I think it’s a little too heavy for fury it will definitely slow him down if not speed footwork for sure with that said it’s still a pick-em fight
The only thing that I will say is wow they will have a better chance of connecting and Winfrey reconnects they will be harder than last time
wilders a little heavy, but not bad, furys overweight,Martin is to heavy, washingtons about right, martin will get ko’d as well as fury
Fuck I hope fury knows what he is doing. That seems too heavy. He did have a shirt on. I wonder that is lined with lead for mind games
It would be a smart move if the shirt would indeed weigh over 15 lbs. Its not impossible, but unfortunately unlikely.
Martin VS Washington is a good match up
Fury is either wearing weights around his waist (old trick) or has a big heavy belly
Wilder is lean muscle fit
Fury has to be heavy and have to try and get Wilder out of there early. 1 punch that cut can open and he will get knocked out faster. I understand his game plan it’s reckless but it has to be done. I would like to see Wilder at 240. He’s athletic he won’t lose his speed and agility.
Both wore shorts shirt and shoes I suggest Fury is around 265 and wilder is around 225
All them Brits will be crying in their beers tomorrow night.
The weight was huge for me predicting this fight. I’m not sure how happy I am with Wilder being that heavy. I think he should’ve just been at 220+ or- 2-3lbs. Carrying 10 more than your whole career could be a huge mistake. I think Fury might have an advantage if what he says is true on how his trainer has fed him better and they tried to get power the right way by eating a lot while training hard. This weigh-in has cleared up very little on the outcome of this fight.
I have always said, Wilder needs to be more in the 230-235 range, since he has a tall figure that can handle the extra weight with ease. The added weight should add a bit of extra “oomph” to his lethal punch. If he gets a big KO in this fight, he might thin of moving up to around 235-240 lbs.
Wilder should Simply learn To fight and fight decent opposition like he’s doing tomorrow. AJ, Parker, Ruiz, Dubois are all going to beat him.. What je funny is US fan’s were talking shit about the robotic style of Klitschko but a 35 Wlad would have ko them all… weakest HW era ever with the Valuev ones !!!