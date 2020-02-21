By Miguel Maravilla at the scale



Deontay Wilder 231 vs. Tyson Fury 273

(WBC heavyweight title)

Fury didn’t remove his shirt. He weighed 254 for their first fight. Wilder weighed 212.4 for the first fight and looked ripped at 231. No face-off due to the Nevada Commission’s fear of possible hostilities between the two.

Charles Martin 254 vs. Gerald Washington 236.5

(IBF heavyweight eliminator)

Emanuel Navarrete 122 vs. Jeo Santisima 122

(WBO super bantamweight title)

Sebastian Fundora 153.5 vs. Daniel Lewis 153

Subriel Matias 142 vs. Petros Ananyan 142

Amir Imam 141.5 vs. Javier Molina 141.5

Gabriel Flores Jr 132.5 vs. Matt Conway 132.5

Vito Mielnicki 147 vs. Corey Champion 147

Isaac Lowe 125.5 vs. Alberto Guevara 126

Rolando Romero 137 vs. Arturs Ahmetovs 136

Venue: MGM Grand Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas

Promoter: Top Rank/TGB Promotions

TV: PPV