WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and pro debuting MMA star Francis Ngannou spoke about Fury’s split decision win on Saturday evening at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Tyson Fury: “That definitely wasn’t in the script. He’s one hell of a fighter. He’s strong, a big puncher, and a lot better as a boxer than we thought he would ever be. He’s a very awkward man, and he’s a good puncher. I respect him a lot, before the fight and afterward.

“He was very awkward. He wasn’t coming forward. He was standing back and waiting for me to land my punches and then try to counter. He’s a good fighter. He’s given me one of my toughest fights in the last 10 years.

“[The knockdown] is part of boxing. I got caught behind the head again. My legs weren’t hurt or nothing. I was alright. And I got back up and it was what it was. And I got back to my boxing. I don’t know how close it was. But I got the win, and that’s what it is.”

Francis Ngannou: “We can run it back again, and I’m sure I will get better. This was my first boxing match. It was a great experience. I’m not giving any excuse. I know I came up short. But I’m going to go back and work harder with a little more experience and a little more feeling of the game. And I will come back even stronger.

“At first, I was a little nervous. This is a new sport that I never did. Now I know I can do this sh*t. So, get ready!”