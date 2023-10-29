O’Shaquie Foster talks about salvaging his WBC super featherweight title with a dramatic final round TKO over Eduardo ‘Rocky’ Hernandez in Cancun, Mexico. Going into the final round, Foster was behind 110-99 (0-11 in rounds) on the card of judge Nicolas Hidalgo, and 107-102 (3-8) on the card of judge Ed Pearson. Judge Jorge Gorini had Foster up 106-103 (7-4).

“My coaches were telling me that I was behind around the eighth round so I knew I had to push it before I lose my belt, I have to give it all, so that’s what I did,” said Foster. “Rocky is a hell of a puncher and a hell of a fighter, I had to dig deep, but I knew I could catch him. Around the ninth or tenth round, I started seeing his body limp when I hit him with the right hand, so I just kept having faith in it.

“In the 11th round I hurt him, but he came back and hit me with a good shot so it gave him a little more hope, but in the 12th round I knew I could catch him.

“With the comeback KO I rate my performance an eight out of ten, but I really wasn’t too satisfied with how I fought. But it was a fun fight, I had fun in there.

“I want the winner of the fight next week with Cordina and Vazquez, that should be next, unify, let’s do it. I’ve proved I’ll go anywhere to fight, so if it’s the UK, let’s do it!”