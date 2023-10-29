WBC super featherweight champion O’Shaquie Foster (21-2, 11 KOs) scored a come-from-behind stoppage of KO artist Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez (34-2, 31 KOs) in the twelfth round on Saturday night at the Poliforum Benito Juarez in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico. Hernandez pressed the action, was busier, and was ahead on the cards. Round eleven was a round of the year candidate. Foster rocked Rocky, who then came back to shock O’Shaquie. Foster then dropped Hernandez twice in round twelve and the bout was stopped. Time was 2:38.
WBO #15 heavyweight Justis Huni (8-0, 4 KOs) hammered out a hard fought ten round unanimous decision over former cruiserweight title challenger Andrew Tabiti (20-2, 16 KOs). Scores were 100-90, 98-92, 98-92.
IBF #4, WBO #10 super featherweight KO machine Eduardo Nunez (25-1, 25 KOs) knocked out 39-year-old former world title challenger Oscar Escandon (27-7, 18 KOs) in the second round. A huge right hand laid out Escandon at :38.
O’Shaquie KOs Rocky to retain WBC 130lb title
Excellent final 2 rounds!
Yea rocky need more international fights he has power in his hands but he has no experience
Most of his fight are with local fighters
That’s why I picked oshaquie by decicion and I’m impressed he won by ko
That make look good to oshaquie
Wow! Foster vs Hernandez II immidiately!
Foster given a gift. BS stoppage.
I think foster won legitimately
But Hernandez were ahead in the score cards
Maybe rematch
But I think foster will win again
I don’t know … Hernandez looks like Tyson fury like he did not even train
His has no muscle at all
Roy, you are just an emotional sucker..No one cheated.. Rocky eats way too many shots and Foster is a sharpshooter.. potential rematch will be the same
Foster had his hands full in Mexico, but he pulled out a victory for return to the USA. Not an easy task for Foster.
Congratulations, Foster.