WBC super featherweight champion O’Shaquie Foster (21-2, 11 KOs) scored a come-from-behind stoppage of KO artist Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez (34-2, 31 KOs) in the twelfth round on Saturday night at the Poliforum Benito Juarez in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico. Hernandez pressed the action, was busier, and was ahead on the cards. Round eleven was a round of the year candidate. Foster rocked Rocky, who then came back to shock O’Shaquie. Foster then dropped Hernandez twice in round twelve and the bout was stopped. Time was 2:38.



WBO #15 heavyweight Justis Huni (8-0, 4 KOs) hammered out a hard fought ten round unanimous decision over former cruiserweight title challenger Andrew Tabiti (20-2, 16 KOs). Scores were 100-90, 98-92, 98-92.



IBF #4, WBO #10 super featherweight KO machine Eduardo Nunez (25-1, 25 KOs) knocked out 39-year-old former world title challenger Oscar Escandon (27-7, 18 KOs) in the second round. A huge right hand laid out Escandon at :38.



Like this: Like Loading...