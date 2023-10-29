October 28, 2023
Boxing Results

O’Shaquie KOs Rocky to retain WBC 130lb title

WBC super featherweight champion O’Shaquie Foster (21-2, 11 KOs) scored a come-from-behind stoppage of KO artist Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez (34-2, 31 KOs) in the twelfth round on Saturday night at the Poliforum Benito Juarez in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico. Hernandez pressed the action, was busier, and was ahead on the cards. Round eleven was a round of the year candidate. Foster rocked Rocky, who then came back to shock O’Shaquie. Foster then dropped Hernandez twice in round twelve and the bout was stopped. Time was 2:38.

Em1 8599
Photo: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

WBO #15 heavyweight Justis Huni (8-0, 4 KOs) hammered out a hard fought ten round unanimous decision over former cruiserweight title challenger Andrew Tabiti (20-2, 16 KOs). Scores were 100-90, 98-92, 98-92.
Em1 5699
Photo: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

IBF #4, WBO #10 super featherweight KO machine Eduardo Nunez (25-1, 25 KOs) knocked out 39-year-old former world title challenger Oscar Escandon (27-7, 18 KOs) in the second round. A huge right hand laid out Escandon at :38.
Em1 3664
Photo: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

  • Yea rocky need more international fights he has power in his hands but he has no experience

    Most of his fight are with local fighters

    That’s why I picked oshaquie by decicion and I’m impressed he won by ko

    That make look good to oshaquie

    • I think foster won legitimately

      But Hernandez were ahead in the score cards

      Maybe rematch

      But I think foster will win again

      I don’t know … Hernandez looks like Tyson fury like he did not even train

      His has no muscle at all

    • Roy, you are just an emotional sucker..No one cheated.. Rocky eats way too many shots and Foster is a sharpshooter.. potential rematch will be the same

  • Foster had his hands full in Mexico, but he pulled out a victory for return to the USA. Not an easy task for Foster.

    Congratulations, Foster.

    • >