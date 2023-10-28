In a grudge fight between undefeated British heavyweight standouts, WBA #11 Fabio Wardley (17-0, 16 KOs) halted WBO #9 David Adeleye (12-1, 11 KOs) in round seven. Wardley dropped Adeleye with a left hook and got a referee’s stoppage moments later. Time was 2:43. Adeleye didn’t like the stoppage and shoved the referee.
Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (33-3, 23 KOs), currently rated WBO #6, IBF #6, WBC #10, knocked out Simon Kean (23-2, 22 KOs) in round three. An uppercut put Kean on the deck where he was counted out. Time was 2:04.
WBC #3, WBA #5, IBF #10, WBO #13 heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov (18-0, 17 KOs) needed just 70 seconds to steamroll Junior Anthony Wright (20-5-1, 17 KOs). Makhmudov dropped Wright with a right hand, then got a referee’s stop when he connected with another crushing right.
Hot heavyweight prospect Moses Itauma (6-0, 4 KOs) demolished Istvan Bernath (10-2, 8 KOs) in the first round. Itauma dropped Bernath, then got a referee’s stoppage with his follow-up barrage. Time was 1:53.
WBA #2, WBC #9 heavyweight Martin Bakole (20-1, 15 KOs) scored a fourth round TKO over 42-year-old Carlos Takam (40-8-1, 28 KOs). 299lb Bakole overpowered and battered Takam to get a referee’s stoppage at 2:15.
That was brutal! Full credit to Takam, he never went down, even after that ghoulish shot to the body, but he took a beating there!
‘Roly Poly’ Bakole was actually quite good. Those short, and sharp on the inside are effective.
Another tomato can for hypejob Makhmudov His fighting the calibre of uber drivers as Beyoncé Wilder did in his first 30 fights The same goes for the dude that Moses guy “fought”. He looked like someone who showed up for first day of training
The Makh. fight was a ridiculous mismatch, seemingly made at the last minute as Boxrec didn’t even list it until yesterday afternoon.
It’s on utube, all 70 seconds of it. Makh. was the only one today that I was interested in seeing.
” hypejob Makhmudov”
I agree with the “tomato can” part but I do not agree with that at all.
Just researched Makhmudov’s amatuer credetials. Guess I should have done that before commenting 200 amatuer fights Sorry, I stand corrected He could actually be the real deal But with his age and an amatuer pedegree like that, he really should be fighting much higher level opposition
I would take Makhmudov over Ngannou.
I’ll take Makh. over Tyson Fury after a couple of more prep fights for him, legit fights, not like tonight. I’ll take no one over Usyk.
CBS sports is showing the highlights, but since the first two fights ended in the first, well that’s all there was to see. It did not show the bakole fight.
You definitely want to see Itauma in with better competition, but at least he’s just 18 years old. He’s literally a decade away from his physical prime. Makhmudov, on the other hand, is almost twice as old at 34 and his last three fights now have ended inside of 2 rounds. He’s got two top-five rankings and I think that guy is in desperate need of some competition. Bakole would be just fine!
Seems like a terrible undercard. However, one fight from this card, that I would be interested in would be the Russian against the boxer from the Congo, Martin Bakole. The Russian boxer went the distance with Carlos Takam. On two of the score cards, he won 6 of the 10 rounds, and that was just last year. With Bakole’s stoppage, this would be an interesting match. Many tout the Russian. He is 34 and Bakole is 30.
“Seems like a terrible undercard”
They seem to have patched it together at the last minute. The Makhmidov mismatch wasn’t even listed on Boxrec until yesterday afternoon.
I can’t even believe Parker is ranked anywhere in the top 10. Wow! Is the heavyweight division that stagnant we need to recycle lame-one-dimensional contenders?
Good win for Fabio, right and a left hook
Any of these heavyweights look like potential champions? Who’s looked the best so far?
