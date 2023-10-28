In a grudge fight between undefeated British heavyweight standouts, WBA #11 Fabio Wardley (17-0, 16 KOs) halted WBO #9 David Adeleye (12-1, 11 KOs) in round seven. Wardley dropped Adeleye with a left hook and got a referee’s stoppage moments later. Time was 2:43. Adeleye didn’t like the stoppage and shoved the referee.

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (33-3, 23 KOs), currently rated WBO #6, IBF #6, WBC #10, knocked out Simon Kean (23-2, 22 KOs) in round three. An uppercut put Kean on the deck where he was counted out. Time was 2:04.

WBC #3, WBA #5, IBF #10, WBO #13 heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov (18-0, 17 KOs) needed just 70 seconds to steamroll Junior Anthony Wright (20-5-1, 17 KOs). Makhmudov dropped Wright with a right hand, then got a referee’s stop when he connected with another crushing right.

Hot heavyweight prospect Moses Itauma (6-0, 4 KOs) demolished Istvan Bernath (10-2, 8 KOs) in the first round. Itauma dropped Bernath, then got a referee’s stoppage with his follow-up barrage. Time was 1:53.

WBA #2, WBC #9 heavyweight Martin Bakole (20-1, 15 KOs) scored a fourth round TKO over 42-year-old Carlos Takam (40-8-1, 28 KOs). 299lb Bakole overpowered and battered Takam to get a referee’s stoppage at 2:15.