October 28, 2023
Boxing News

WBA champ Takuma Inoue suffers rib fracture

Injured WBA 118lb titlist cancels his defense with Ancajas

By Joe Koizumi

WBA bantamweight champ Takuma Inoue has suffered a rib fracture to be obliged to cancel his first defense with Filipino ex-titlist Jerwin Ancajas scheduled on November 15. The whole card including a semi-windup WBA flyweight title bout of Artem Dalakian against Japanese challenger Seigo Yuri Akui have been also cancelled and will be re-scheduled to another date in accordance with Takuma’s recovery. It was announced by Ohashi Promotions today.

