Injured WBA 118lb titlist cancels his defense with Ancajas

By Joe Koizumi

WBA bantamweight champ Takuma Inoue has suffered a rib fracture to be obliged to cancel his first defense with Filipino ex-titlist Jerwin Ancajas scheduled on November 15. The whole card including a semi-windup WBA flyweight title bout of Artem Dalakian against Japanese challenger Seigo Yuri Akui have been also cancelled and will be re-scheduled to another date in accordance with Takuma’s recovery. It was announced by Ohashi Promotions today.