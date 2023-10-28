In a bout upgraded to the WBO interim junior flyweight title, WBO #4 Rene “El Chulo” Santiago (13-3, 10 KOs) scored a twelfth round KO over previously undefeated #15 Kevin Vivas (7-1, 2 KOs) at the famed Alexis Arguello Arena in Managua, Nicaragua. It was a close fight until a Santiago jab to the breadbasket finished Vivas at 1:18.

The original main event between WBO junior flyweight champion Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez and Gerardo “Cascabel” Zapata was scrapped when Bomba withdrew due to illness.

In the co-feature, welterweight puncher Harvin “Manimal” Aguirre (9-0, 6 KOs) took an eight round majority decision over crosstown rival Israel Lopez (11-4-1, 8 KOs). Scores were 78-74, 76-76, 78-74