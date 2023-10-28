October 28, 2023
Boxing Results

Santiago wins WBO interim 108lb title

In a bout upgraded to the WBO interim junior flyweight title, WBO #4 Rene “El Chulo” Santiago (13-3, 10 KOs) scored a twelfth round KO over previously undefeated #15 Kevin Vivas (7-1, 2 KOs) at the famed Alexis Arguello Arena in Managua, Nicaragua. It was a close fight until a Santiago jab to the breadbasket finished Vivas at 1:18.

The original main event between WBO junior flyweight champion Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez and Gerardo “Cascabel” Zapata was scrapped when Bomba withdrew due to illness.

In the co-feature, welterweight puncher Harvin “Manimal” Aguirre (9-0, 6 KOs) took an eight round majority decision over crosstown rival Israel Lopez (11-4-1, 8 KOs). Scores were 78-74, 76-76, 78-74

WBA champ Takuma Inoue suffers rib fracture
Serrano dominates Ramos, wins UD12

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>