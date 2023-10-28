Undisputed female featherweight champion Amanda Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) scored a one-sided twelve round unanimous decision over WBO interim champ Danila Ramos (12-3, 1 KO) on Friday night at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida. Serrano pressed the action the whole way and punished Ramos for 36 minutes instead of the normal 20. Scores were 120-108 3x.

Only Serrano’s WBA, IBF, and WBO belts were on the line as the WBC wouldn’t sanction the match because they view the duration of twelve 3-minute rounds as unsafe for women.

* * *

Unbeaten WBA #14 welterweight Damian Lescaille (6-0, 4 KOs) scored a spectacular ninth round KO against Ray Barlow (7-4, 4 KOs). A right hook laid out Barlow at 2:58.

2016 Olympian Antonio Vargas (17-1, 9 KOs) outscored rugged former world champion Hernan “Tyson” Marquez (47-11-2, 33 KOs) over ten rounds in a bantamweight bout. Scores were 99-89 3x. Marquez down twice.

It was announced that female super middleweights Shadasia Green and Franchón Crews-Dezurn will fight in the co-feature of Jake Paul’s December 15 fight at the same venue.