Weights from Washington, PA Michael Manna 199 vs. Joe Turk 197.6

Moses Johnson 243.2 vs. Lemir Isomvs.Tiley 260.4

Theodore Mrkonja 136.2 vs. Kevin Hicks 136

Devon Siegfried 183.4 vs. Christoper Crockett 185.8

Ivan Dancha 153.8 vs. Anthony Rutkowski 157.8

Clark and Tommy Parker will take part in an exhibition. Venue: Meadows Racetrack and Casino

Promoter: Integrity Fighter Management

Stream: BXNGTV.com

1st Bell: 7 PM ET

