Weights from Long Island Alex Vargas 139.4 vs. Julio Rosa 138.2

Wendy Toussaint 153.4 vs. Jermone Jones 152

Erick Perez 129.2 vs. Keslaire Exavier 128.8

Louis Maietta 170 vs. Frank Monaco 169.4

Dominic Breen 131.4 vs. Joe Elzey 128

Emmanuel Etienne 184.2 vs. Oluwale Bamgbose 183.2 Venue: The Paramount, Huntington, New York

Promoter: Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing

Weights from Washington, PA Foster, Hernandez make weight

