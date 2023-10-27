Foster, Hernandez make weight O’Shaquie Foster 130 vs. Rocky Hernandez 130

(WBC super featherweight title)



Justis Huni 237.2 vs. Andrew Tabiti 221.2



Venue: Poliforum Benito Juarez, Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico

Promoter: Matchroom

