O’Shaquie Foster 130 vs. Rocky Hernandez 130
(WBC super featherweight title)
Justis Huni 237.2 vs. Andrew Tabiti 221.2
Venue: Poliforum Benito Juarez, Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN
Oshaquie by ,split or majority decicion
O’Shaquie get the L on saturday
hernandez, knocks out o`shaquie
At last, Justis Huni getting a decent audience to see his excellent boxing skills.