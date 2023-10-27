October 27, 2023
Foster, Hernandez make weight

O’Shaquie Foster 130 vs. Rocky Hernandez 130
(WBC super featherweight title)

Em1 0925
Photo: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Justis Huni 237.2 vs. Andrew Tabiti 221.2
Em1 0609
Photo: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Venue: Poliforum Benito Juarez, Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN

