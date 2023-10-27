Fury-Ngannou weights Tyson Fury 277.7 vs. Francis Ngannou 272.1



Fabio Wardley 241 vs. David Adeleye 232



Joseph Parker 250.1 vs. Simon Kean 255.1



Arslanbek Makhmudov 260 vs. Junior Anthony Wright 229.5



Moses Itauma 236.1 vs. Istvan Bernath 257.1

Martin Bakole 299.4 vs. Carlos Takam 257 Venue: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Promoter: Top Rank, Queensberry

