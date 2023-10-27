These boxing matches between boxers and MMA fighters will likely continue to be one-sided – and people will likely keep ordering the PPVs. And with viewership come wagers. So with no further ado, here are some props for Saturday’s fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou courtesy of BetOnline.ag.

Francis Ngannou vs Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou +700 (7/1)

Tyson Fury -1250 (2/25)

Note: These odds equate to a 92.6% chance of Fury winning.

Exact Outcome

TKO 4/7 (-175)

KO 3/2 (+150)

Unanimous Decision 13/2 (+650)

Split Decision 25/1 (+2500)

DQ 35/1 (+3500)

Majority Decision 40/1 (+4000)

Direct links to the bout can be found at https://www.betonline.ag/sportsbook/boxing/bouts/bouts, while lines for fight props can be found at https://www.betonline.ag/sportsbook/futures-and-props/boxing-props/francis-ngannou-vs-tyson-fury.