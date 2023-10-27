By Evan Jacobs

Englebrecht Promotions & Events returned to the Hangar at the OC Fair & Events Center in Costa Mesa, CA for their fifth sell out show of 2023. Fight Club OC put on a 7 bout card that featured a clash for the Tequila Mandala “Young Champions” super welterweight belt as Jesse “Lobito”Gonzalez 7-1-1 (2KOs) took on outgunned Josias Gonzalez 2-2.

Lobito Gonzalez was quicker on the draw in round one, simply being just a step ahead of his opponent in the first stanza. The fight continued this way, with each round being a virtual carbon copy of the next. With the crowd cheering him on, Lobito Gonzalez went on to pound out a majority, 6th round decision over his game foe and take home the coveted Tequila Mandala strap.

Jordan Panthen 6-0 (5KOs) went the distance for the first time against the highly capable Cameron Krael 20-30-3 (7KOs). Panthen jumped on Krael and stalked him for the majority of the fight. However, Krael used his experience and ring IQ to remain competitive and give Panthen fits. Ultimately, Panthen’s consistent, Canelo-like pressure earned him a well-deserved 8 round decision. He was bound to go the distance at some point, and this bout will help him in the long run.

Featherweights Lisa Maudin 1-0 and Angel Blackwell 0-1 made their pro-debuts in a raucous 4 round affair. Both fighters established their dominance in spots, but when all was said and done Maudin took a decision over her game opponent.

San Fernando’s Sonny Robledo 9-0 (3KOs) survived a 2nd knockdown to outpoint Ecuador’s tough Jose Angulo 15-7 (8KOs). This super lightweight boxing match was a technical contest. Each fighter had their moments, but Robledo closed out strongly in a bout that was strongly reminiscent of Oscar De La Hoya overcoming Ike Quartey in 1999.

Heralded Middleweight Jesikah Guerra 3-0 hung a loss on Brianna Jimenez in her pro debut. The contest was closely contested with Guerra doing just enough to take each round, and earn a decision.

It was yet another great night of fights and a sell out of 1452 at Fight Club OC. Boxing will be returning to The Hangar on December 14th.