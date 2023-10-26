Tyson Fury: “How do I prepare for a guy like this? It’s pretty difficult, but in America, we say a statement like this, ‘I’m gonna knock a motherf***er out!’ And that’s how we do it. I’ve been working with SugarHill {Steward} to knock him out cold on Saturday night, and I have no doubt in my mind that I will knock him out…he’s a big, strong guy. Obviously, he’s got a good punch. But so am I. I’m a big, strong guy. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be the world heavyweight champion. But I believe there’s levels to the game. And he’s going to find out my level on Saturday night.”
Francis Ngannou: “This is a dream come true. And I remember four years ago, when I first met Mike Tyson, my only request was for him to be in my corner if I fight Tyson Fury. People thought I was losing it. They thought I was crazy. They thought it would never happen. But here we are…we got Mike Tyson in, and the first thing he said that stuck in my mind is when he said, ‘Listen, he has two hands and two feet like you.’ And I got that. And that’s enough for Saturday night. Tyson Fury is definitely the best in boxing, but that’s stopping on Saturday night.”
Yep, Fury, I think we can all agree you will knock him out. Easy predictable payday for ya promoting this event. Now, please go fight someone legit like Usyk who can actually box and have a real shot at giving you problems in the ring!
Why not have Tyson Fury enter the ring to the tune “Send in the Clowns,” by Judy Collins?
Well…..duh!
Well anything less than a knock out would be embarrassing.
Why were they posing with the WBC belt, if this is not a title fight?
Even if Ngannou Got in a lucky punch Fury keeps his titles. It doesn’t make sense but so many $uckers out there.
Trying to sell tickets to this junk. If they haven’t agreed not to punch each other hard in this stupid exhibition I’ll be very surprised.
I was in a restaurant today and saw Tim Bradley on TV discussing this fight on ESPN. I couldn’t hear the volume at all, but was thinking how ridiculous he must feel even talking about this fight. I imagine Fury will try to give the fans their moneys worth and pretend to make a fight out of it. After all, how would it look if he just went and blasted Ngannou out in 30 seconds? That would be the most honest thing he could do, but he would look like a fool and a bully and would expose what a complete sham this fight really is. Can’t have that now can we?
Kris, hey if a MMA guy wants to come over and fight it’s a fight. You knock that motherfucker out as fast and hard as you can. There’s no bullies, it’s the fight game. You make an example out of them. I can’t stand mayweather but he’s a boxer and I rooted for him and was pissed he carried Mcgreggor around all those rounds. He could have knocked him out early. Should have made an example out of him.
Why would they have a real fight when they can collect big paychecks for a sparring session with a pro wrestling type ending?
Folding chairs, collapsible tables…and then a rematch!
Nothing is real
The old adage “Another Black Eye For Boxing”
almost over, cant wait for this to be a distant non memory
its become a growing trend in the hvwt division
btw, fury looks 300lbs+ in this photo
Kudos to Francis for sticking to his guys, leaving the UFC, and getting a big-money fight. Tyson Fury is going to walk Francis down and stop him. This fight brings more eyes to Fury in his eventual showdown with Usyk. I really don’t know why everyone is so pressed for that fight. Tyson Fury is 6’9 with more skill and a bigger punch than Usyk. Fury also has heart. What does Usyk have that Fury doesn’t? No HW can defeat Fury at this time.
Usyk has good chance of winning-don’t think Fury really wants that fight.
If this was UFC I would still choose Fury.
I don’t doubt Fury will ko him.