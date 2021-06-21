By Miguel Maravilla

WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury (30-0-1, 21 KO’s) of England is set for the third fight with former heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KO’s) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Fury squares off against Wilder on Saturday, July 24, live on pay-per-view from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. A greatly confident, Tyson Fury assured that he will close the chapter in this rivalry.

“This fight is another routine fight for me. I hope Deontay brings something different for this fight. He needs to if we are facing facts. I hope he brings a challenge,” Tyson Fury told Fightnews.com®.

Fury was all charismatic and fun at last week’s press conference in Los Angeles to announce the third fight as he was his usual self. Appearing shirtless Fury was confident and even stood as the last man standing at the faceoff which lasted nearly five minutes.

“It’s all mental. He don’t want to be here,”

Squaring off the first time in December of 2018 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Fury fought Wilder to a draw in a wild fight that saw Fury get up from the canvas two times as he appeared to be out, rising like Michael Myers from Halloween. In the rematch, it was Fury that prevailed knocking down Wilder a pair of times in scoring a pummeling seventh round knockout.

“Deontay Wilder is a one-trick pony. He’s got great one-punch knockout power. I’m going to run him over like I’m an 18-wheeler. I guarantee he doesn’t go past where he did in the second fight. I’m looking for a big knockout straight away,” Fury said.

Following the fight, Wilder’s team immediately accused former trainer Mark Breland of throwing away the fight for Wilder and quitting for throwing in the towel. There was a lot of talk coming from the Wilder camp that Fury had his gloves loaded prior to the fight. Fury dismissed the claims and gave his take.

“All those excuses are not worth listening to. He is an excuse maker we are all tired of excuses. In boxing you win some and lose some,” Fury said.

In wake of Fury’s knockout over Wilder, it appears that Wilder’s confidence has been shot. From being one of the most articulate fighters in boxing, Wilder was all serious and briefly spoke at the press conference, nor did he exchange words with Fury like he did the last 2 press conferences.

“The beating from the last fight has had a physical, mental and emotional effect on his life. I was worried about him after the way I beat him,” Fury on Wilder. He didn’t want to be there. He is a shit house. The best thing he did is not talk, so no one can ask him questions about the beatdown I gave him,”

The champ Fury will now begin his camp in Las Vegas working with trainer Sugar Hill Steward, for the second time as they look to score their second victory together over Wilder. Sugar Hill is the nephew of the late trainer Emmanuel Steward.

“I have improved a lot from the last fight. I have worked with Sugar Hill for the last 15 months. Deontay Wilder is in for a big shock,” Fury on working with Sugar Hill

“The amount of time me and Tyson have had together since joining forces hasn’t changed anything. Our chemistry has always been there. The only thing is, is that over that time, he now has the power to knock a man out with one punch,” Fury’s trainer Sugar Hill Steward said.

This has been one the best heavyweight rivalries in recent times as Fury is confident, he will close it out with a knockout.

“He got battered and he is going the get battered again. My prediction is inside the first three rounds,” Fury stated. “I am looking for a knockout like I did last time,”

