WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury (30-0-1, 21 KO’s) of England is set for the third fight with former heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KO’s) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Fury squares off against Wilder on Saturday, July 24, live on pay-per-view from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. A greatly confident, Tyson Fury assured that he will close the chapter in this rivalry.
“This fight is another routine fight for me. I hope Deontay brings something different for this fight. He needs to if we are facing facts. I hope he brings a challenge,” Tyson Fury told Fightnews.com®.
Fury was all charismatic and fun at last week’s press conference in Los Angeles to announce the third fight as he was his usual self. Appearing shirtless Fury was confident and even stood as the last man standing at the faceoff which lasted nearly five minutes.
“It’s all mental. He don’t want to be here,”
Squaring off the first time in December of 2018 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Fury fought Wilder to a draw in a wild fight that saw Fury get up from the canvas two times as he appeared to be out, rising like Michael Myers from Halloween. In the rematch, it was Fury that prevailed knocking down Wilder a pair of times in scoring a pummeling seventh round knockout.
“Deontay Wilder is a one-trick pony. He’s got great one-punch knockout power. I’m going to run him over like I’m an 18-wheeler. I guarantee he doesn’t go past where he did in the second fight. I’m looking for a big knockout straight away,” Fury said.
Following the fight, Wilder’s team immediately accused former trainer Mark Breland of throwing away the fight for Wilder and quitting for throwing in the towel. There was a lot of talk coming from the Wilder camp that Fury had his gloves loaded prior to the fight. Fury dismissed the claims and gave his take.
“All those excuses are not worth listening to. He is an excuse maker we are all tired of excuses. In boxing you win some and lose some,” Fury said.
In wake of Fury’s knockout over Wilder, it appears that Wilder’s confidence has been shot. From being one of the most articulate fighters in boxing, Wilder was all serious and briefly spoke at the press conference, nor did he exchange words with Fury like he did the last 2 press conferences.
“The beating from the last fight has had a physical, mental and emotional effect on his life. I was worried about him after the way I beat him,” Fury on Wilder. He didn’t want to be there. He is a shit house. The best thing he did is not talk, so no one can ask him questions about the beatdown I gave him,”
The champ Fury will now begin his camp in Las Vegas working with trainer Sugar Hill Steward, for the second time as they look to score their second victory together over Wilder. Sugar Hill is the nephew of the late trainer Emmanuel Steward.
“I have improved a lot from the last fight. I have worked with Sugar Hill for the last 15 months. Deontay Wilder is in for a big shock,” Fury on working with Sugar Hill
“The amount of time me and Tyson have had together since joining forces hasn’t changed anything. Our chemistry has always been there. The only thing is, is that over that time, he now has the power to knock a man out with one punch,” Fury’s trainer Sugar Hill Steward said.
This has been one the best heavyweight rivalries in recent times as Fury is confident, he will close it out with a knockout.
“He got battered and he is going the get battered again. My prediction is inside the first three rounds,” Fury stated. “I am looking for a knockout like I did last time,”
Logically Fury should steamroller Wilder but there are so many things that we don’t know esp re Wilder.
Does he really want the fight or is he taking the fight because the step aside money was not sufficient in his eyes?
By shunning the limelight etc he has given the impression of lacking confidence and hunger but it could be that Wilder has been playing everyone inc Fury and has been working like a trojan.
I don’t buy any of the BS re the last fight but it could be that he was unwell/weak for an unknown reason.
In a funny way (if Wilder’s mind is right) it could be the best chance he has of beating Fury. In the first meeting he probably saw Fury as a feather fisted guy who would not be sharp enough to keep him at bay. He may well have thought that despite Fury’s skill he would be able to walk through him in the second fight to land his finisher.
In this fight , he won’t underestimate Fury and by the same token I can see Fury being over confident bordering on complacency?
Fully agree and I think this is a very dangerous fight for Fury. I still see him as favourite, but all Wilder has to do is get proficient at a couple of things on the back foot and he is ten times more dangerous. The problem Fury has here, is his tactics were so effective last time, he shouldn’t really switch much out. That gives Wilder something well-defined to prepare for.
Tyson Fury won the last 2 fights already and will most likely destroy Wilder inside of 6 rounds this time.
The only thing that can beat Fury is complacency
Fury will retire Wilder this time around and watch all the Wilder fanboys will start with all new excuses.
Fury will win this fight easier than the others. Fury has already gone 19 rounds with Wilder. It will not be much different this time around. I think Usyk/Joshua is a pick’em fight tho.
The big unknown factors are will Wilder’s goofy ring walk costume tucker him out and make him lose again, and will Fury cheat again by punching him. Also will there be a “ring doctor” on site to jump in and stop the fight mid round to “examine” him should he get into trouble, as in round 8 vs. Ortiz #1.
Easy win for Fury.
Unless, he comes on too out of shape
I still think this matchup still has many wondering how Wilder will perform after a new trainer. Wilder is dangerous at all times no matter the opponent with that right hand. I do not count Wilder out since he has that spontaneous power to switch it up. One thing for sure…Wilder won’t be wearing his “heavy” gear coming into the ring! LOL…
Scoobs. Ur exactly right. I think (hope) Wilder learned his lesson that the “show” shld happen during the buildup of the fight, not fight night. He needs to go in old school tyson. No flashy-ness, jus business. If he can pop that jab and setup his right, it will make for an interesting fight. Furys skills are well beyond his so he needs to pick his shots carefully and capitalize every chance he gets
Excellent analysis. Thank you.
It will be difficult for a new trainer to help Wilder in their first fight together. Though he has that equalizer in terms of punching power I don’t think Fury will make the mistake and get careless. He should be able get Wilder out of there though it may take longer.
Have not heard of a trainer who could give his fighter one punch knockout power.
Fury will lose this fight-He is in for a shocker
Now, I am thinking Fury may have at least a 25 pound weight advantage over Wilder, on fight night. If so, then I expect Fury to apply pressure while staying off the line, so he can keep Wilder on his back foot and not allow Wilder to set himself for the right hand. Fury’s early pressure and quick, hard combination punching will provide an early test on Wilder’s mental structure. However, Fury better stay focused and not take matters for granted.
Thus far, I still pick Fury to win, but I will keep a close eye on Wilder’s mental conditioning (“eyes”) leading to fight night. Wilder should work on his defense, foot work, left hooks and counter punching skills because Fury will more than likely take away Wilder’s right hand. I am still shocked Wilder did not double dip in the money pit.