Following the “Perfect Storm” last Saturday, we have a few interesting cards this Saturday, as well.
Lomachenko vs. Nakatani
ESPN+
Three consecutive weeks of fights at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas wrap up with the comeback of former three-weight world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko against Masayoshi Nakatani. Lomachenko (14-2, 10 KOs) fights for the first time since last October’s showdown against Teofimo Lopez for the undisputed lightweight world title. Nakatani (19-1, 13 KOs) most recently knocked out Felix Verdejo in one of the best fights of 2020.
Davis vs. Barrios
Showtime PPV
Four-time world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (24-0, 23 KOs) challenges WBA super lightweight champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios (26-0, 17 KOs) at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. With a victory, Davis would hold world championships in three different divisions simultaneously, a feat only accomplished by a few fighters in history, including Henry Armstrong and Canelo Alvarez.
More PPV or subscription service boxing…..
Very good fights this weekend! Can’t wait!!!
Tank will not become a 3 division champ with a win. Josh Taylor is the real Wba champ. Tanks claim at 135 is bogus as well. Journalists need to stop recognizing these phony belts. Its sad and disgusting. Bad for the sport. “Fake NEWS”
With all the added weight divisions only being a few pounds apart the same person should be the best in all of them closest to his weight. Henry Armstrong was champion in three divisions before all the junior and super divisions were added to create more “champions.”
Barrios has not tasted power like Tank can deliver. Once he feels it, he will be backing up in the middle rounds. Tank’s granite chin will make up for his flaws when Barrios leads with those looping hooks. Tank TKO.
I better get my yard work done early and complete any/all “Honey Due List” tasks because I do not want to miss any boxing action this weekend.