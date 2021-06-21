Following the “Perfect Storm” last Saturday, we have a few interesting cards this Saturday, as well.

Lomachenko vs. Nakatani

ESPN+

Three consecutive weeks of fights at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas wrap up with the comeback of former three-weight world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko against Masayoshi Nakatani. Lomachenko (14-2, 10 KOs) fights for the first time since last October’s showdown against Teofimo Lopez for the undisputed lightweight world title. Nakatani (19-1, 13 KOs) most recently knocked out Felix Verdejo in one of the best fights of 2020.

Davis vs. Barrios

Showtime PPV

Four-time world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (24-0, 23 KOs) challenges WBA super lightweight champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios (26-0, 17 KOs) at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. With a victory, Davis would hold world championships in three different divisions simultaneously, a feat only accomplished by a few fighters in history, including Henry Armstrong and Canelo Alvarez.