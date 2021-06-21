By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

The Australian boxing community is in mourning with the passing of highly regarded trainer Charlie Gergen who began his career as a professional boxer in 1967 and had 28 fights retiring in 1977. Charlie would become a trainer and would teach the art of boxing to Australian Hall of Famers Tony Mundine, Troy Waters and Jeff Malcolm during their careers.

Charlie would also train several amateur and professional national and state champions. In the 1990’s Charlie would move from Sydney, Australia and base his gym in Redondo Beach, a coastal city of Los Angeles, California, where he would train Sammy Fuentes to a world championship when he defeated Héctor Lopez for the WBO light welterweight title at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas in 1993. Charlie would move back to Sydney where he continued to train boxers until recently. Charlie was 79 years of age.