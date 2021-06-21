June 20, 2021
Boxing News

FBHOF Class of 2021

FBHOF Class of 2021
Photo: Damon Gonzalez/LatinBox Sports

Fighters: Antonio Tarver, Glen Johnson, Jameel McCline, Danny Santiago, *Frankie Randall, Marcel Clay, Danny Sanchez
Trainers: Orlando Cuellar, Luis Camacho
Promoters: Terry Trekas
Historians: Carole Myer
Media: Arcadio Castro Jr., Brad Berkwitt
Participants: Rodolfo Aguilar, Walter “Butch” Flansburg, Orlando Fernandez, *Charley “Doc” Williams
Officials/Commission: Alex Levin, John Birmingham, Richard Green

Special Achievement Award: Steve Harris, Joey Orduna
Lifetime Achievement Award: *Bob Nicholson

*Deceased

Shot of the Day

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

    • Well said. I still recall that moment in boxing when Frankie Randall knocked down Chavez Sr. and carried himself to a victory. Chavez got his revenge later, but Randall sealed the deal to be the first to defeat Chavez. Major news outlets were even reporting on the story.

      Reply

  • Glen Johnson was a special, special fighter who reminded me of Hagler because of his hard work ethic, boxing pride, humbleness, determination and ‘True Grit.’

    Reply
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: