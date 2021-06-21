FBHOF Class of 2021 Fighters: Antonio Tarver, Glen Johnson, Jameel McCline, Danny Santiago, *Frankie Randall, Marcel Clay, Danny Sanchez

Trainers: Orlando Cuellar, Luis Camacho

Promoters: Terry Trekas

Historians: Carole Myer

Media: Arcadio Castro Jr., Brad Berkwitt

Participants: Rodolfo Aguilar, Walter “Butch” Flansburg, Orlando Fernandez, *Charley “Doc” Williams

Officials/Commission: Alex Levin, John Birmingham, Richard Green Special Achievement Award: Steve Harris, Joey Orduna

Lifetime Achievement Award: *Bob Nicholson *Deceased

