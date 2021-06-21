Fighters: Antonio Tarver, Glen Johnson, Jameel McCline, Danny Santiago, *Frankie Randall, Marcel Clay, Danny Sanchez
Trainers: Orlando Cuellar, Luis Camacho
Promoters: Terry Trekas
Historians: Carole Myer
Media: Arcadio Castro Jr., Brad Berkwitt
Participants: Rodolfo Aguilar, Walter “Butch” Flansburg, Orlando Fernandez, *Charley “Doc” Williams
Officials/Commission: Alex Levin, John Birmingham, Richard Green
Special Achievement Award: Steve Harris, Joey Orduna
Lifetime Achievement Award: *Bob Nicholson
*Deceased
Congrats to all of you! God Bless…
Well said. I still recall that moment in boxing when Frankie Randall knocked down Chavez Sr. and carried himself to a victory. Chavez got his revenge later, but Randall sealed the deal to be the first to defeat Chavez. Major news outlets were even reporting on the story.
Glen Johnson was a special, special fighter who reminded me of Hagler because of his hard work ethic, boxing pride, humbleness, determination and ‘True Grit.’