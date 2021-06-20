June 20, 2021
“King” Gabriel Rosado (26-13-1, 14 KOs) reacts after his spectacular one-punch knockout victory over Bektemir Melikuziev (7-1, 6 KOs). After suffering a knockdown, Rosado landed a fight-finishing right hand at 1:21 of the third round.

“I knew I would have to dig deep,” said Rosado. “I had more experience than he, but he’s very strong and throws heavy shots. I was trying to time him, but he caught me with the body shot. He didn’t drop me, but I took a knee to recover. And then I got the win.”

  • Gabe has learned that he’ll never get a decision over an unbeaten prospect. I’m glad he took this one out of the judges’ hands.

