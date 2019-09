Unbeaten heavyweight Tyrone Spong (14-0, 13 KOs) scored a second round KO over Jeyson Minda (14-2-1, 8 KOs) on Saturday night at the Gimnasio Polifuncional in Merida, Mexico. The 33-year-old Spong, a former MMA champion, transitioned to boxing four years ago. He is rumored to be the frontrunner to face Oleksandr Usyk on October 12 in Chicago.