Former world champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara (26-3-3, 15 KOs) regained the vacant WBA super welterweight title with a second round demolition of Ramon “Inocente” Alvarez (28-8-3, 16 KOs) on Saturday night at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In round two, Lara blasted Alvarez into the ropes and Alvarez was given a count. The bout was waved off moments later on Lara’s follow-up barrage. Time was 2:03.

Only Lara was eligible to win the title after Alvarez weighed 4.6 pounds over the weight limit. Alvarez came into the ring tonight at 177 lbs., Lara at 169.

Lara gained a measure of revenge against the Alvarez family, as Alvarez’ younger brother “Canelo” Alvarez scored a controversial split decision over him in 2014.