Unbeaten 6’7 super welterweight Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora (13-0-1, 9 KOs) and Jamontay “The Quiet Assassin” Clark (14-1-1, 7 KOs) battled to a ten round draw Saturday night on the Lara-Alvarez undercard at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Close and competitive fight ending with scores of 98-92 Fundora, 96-94 Clark, 95-95.

Unbeaten heavyweight Frank Sanchez (13-0, 11 KOs) was victorious when former Olympian Victor Bisbal (23-4, 17 KOs) didn’t come out for round five. Giving up 55 pounds, the 220lb Sanchez was in command all the way. The 39-year-old Bisbal wasn’t in good condition.

Former WBA interim bantamweight champion Raymart Gaballo (22-0, 19 KOs) scored a third round TKO over Yeison Vargas (17-2, 12 KOs). Gaballo dropped Vargas once in the second stanza and twice in the third en route to the stoppage victory.