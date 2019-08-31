WBA/WBO lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KOs) added the vacant WBC title with a twelve round unanimous decision over Luke Campbell (20-3, 16 KOs) in a clash between former Olympic gold medalists on Saturday night at the 02 Arena in London. The first four rounds were close. Loma had a big round five. Campbell hurt Loma in round seven, but Loma roared back and punished Campbell. Loma dropped Campbell with a body shot in round eleven and rocked Campbell again in round twelve. Scores were 119-108, 119-108, 118-109. Loma has now unified three of the four major belts.
“Of course I’m happy,” said Lomachenko afterward. “I want to say thank you to {everyone} who came to support us. I want to thank everyone who organized this fight. And, of course, I’m happy. Next…IBF. That is my title…I want to fight {for the IBF title}, but it depends on Bob Arum.”
Campbell stated, “He just beat me so he’s very good. He’s a special fighter and we all knew he was a special fighter. This is boxing and we train to win. Obviously, I’m disappointed in myself for not getting the victory. Tonight was Lomachenko’s night, and my time will come.”
Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum commented, “Obviously, we’re looking to win the fourth belt to unify the title. But Loma and Egis have told they can’t wait to come back to the UK to fight here again. The English fight fans are the best fans in the world. Luke Campbell didn’t disgrace himself. He fought a hell of fight. He’s a hell of a fighter. Big, big heart, and Luke will be back.”
“Loma is up there with Muhammad Ali, Marvin Hagler, Sugar Ray Leonard, Floyd Mayweather, Oscar De La Hoya, Manny Pacquiao. He belongs with those fighters. Listen, it doesn’t matter. He will fight anyone at featherweight, super featherweight or lightweight. Only the best. He’s a special, special fighter.”
This was a much more thrilling fight than I expected. Loma was in control of most rounds, but not of all. He landed some great shots, and it was a good win, but it wasn’t as dominant as most would have expected. I think that’s the reason why Loma wants to stay at 130lbs – the only problem is there aren’t that many big fights left for him in that division. Mikey Garcia and maybe the Tank – that’s about it. He wants to make history, but he may have to take serious risks to do so.
In any case, it was a great fight and fortunately Oscar didn’t make any arrangements with the judges.
I was not impressed…He’s far from p4p best in the world…far, far from it
Brian: I think that no one has to live up to higher expectations in a fight than Loma. He won a great fight against a very tough opponent today, but for many, anything but a brutal Loma KO will not be enough.
P4P: most of Crawford’s UD wins weren’t better than today’s win by Loma. Let’s see how the next fights for these two fighters go, as well as Usyk’s next fights.
At the moment, Loma is ranked by every single boxing expert in the top 3 P4P, so he can’t be that “far” from being the best, as you comment. At worst he could be #2 or #3.
Lomachenko is the undisputed number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world. don’t let these racists casuals sway you from a common sense fact. Crawford has beaten no one and hasn’t even faced an elite fighter. He will have to fight and beat Spence convincingly to take the top spot. The Ukrainian is a super featherweight at best fighting giant light weights and beating them convincingly. He is a 3 division champion and undefeated in Fair fights. His resume s**** all over Crawford’s and even canelo’s.
There are no controversial wins on lomachenko’s ledger and besides Pacquiao is the only active fighter to have to stoppage wins over two pound for pound top 10 entrance at the time that he fought them. Only racists do not have lomachenko as the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world.
Great fight between two decorated amateurs.Great display of skills,tactics….
Luke showed amazing heart but Loma is simply amazing.
That was about as good as anyone “not named Crawford” could do against someone named Lomachenko.
I was relieved to see that the judges scores it right this time. Even 117-110 would have been acceptable; one of judges didn’t even give Campbell a single round, which I found harsh. He won at least round #1 and two more rounds were fairly close. All in all, a very hard fought win by Loma which will give hope to some future opponents out there.
@stonefree, I agree.. Definitely a UD win. But not giving Campbell a round should have a judge stripped of his duty.
@ Caligula: I don’t understand that either, especially since the fight was in England, and the local commentators all heavily pro Campbell.
In any case, he got that one round (#1) from two of the judges.
119-108 one round
And other judge 2
He won 1 round on two scorecards and two rounds on third scorecard.
I had it 117-110
I had 117-110 as well. I had Campbell rallying somewhat in 9 and 10. Loma erased all that.
Every time I watch Loma fight at Lightweight I’m taken by the fact of how much smaller he is. And even with a 15 to 20 pound disadvantage Loma was still hurting Campbell who’d never been knocked down before. Have you ever seen someone stay on the body the way he did. Boxing IQ coming out his ears! You don’t learn that in the amateurs. Loma is a stone cold killer even 2 Divisions higher than where he should be.
Dear Scott, I am not sure what happened to Campbell when he fought Linares, but at the 17 seconds of this video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ZPqjR8KzlI, seems that some one put a banana peel under his shoes and he slipped, not so sure though
Campbell’s been knocked down by Yvan Mendy and Linares.
Everything in your post is correct except about Campbell never being knocked down. Campbell got dropped by Jorge Linares.
Luke was good but he has 6 inch reach advantage not a easy task for loma to be dominant
He had him hurt a couple of times and in last round Luke lifted his feet should of been a point deduction ( bad referring in 3 fights) but loma did the job well enough !
People keep saying Loma has to take risks, when he’s already in a division that guys are taller, longer, bigger than him. The man fights 2 weight divisions over the one he should be. If he was an African-American, the people who now doubt him would worship him with a passion? Why it’s always the black boxing fans who show no respect to no fighter who isn’t black? This is disgusting, no shit!
It’s Marvelous Marvin Hagler. That’s his OFFICIAL name! Sugar isn’t part of Ray Charles Leonard’s Real name.
30+ years later and Marvelous Marvin still can’t get his respect.
I just returned from work, I saw only the last round. Campbell should’ve penalized for what he did in order to survive. For what I have learned, the fight was more or less the way I thought. I am not to sold to Lomachenko to the point to believe he is the best fighter. He is just a excellent fighter spending the leftovers of what he could have been, having he started his professional boxing career at the right time. IMO he is like a 45 fights fighter with his best days far behind, but still good enough to defeat decent opposition. At 31, I can’t see him reaching 20 wins, much less if he in an impudent move try to invade the 140 division. At 130 there are some good fights for him. Berchelt and Gervonta are two of them. I hope he uses the same ring IQ level, for his next step
Campbell showed heart, but Loma is another level, def one of top pound 4 pound.
Good fight and fair decision to the visitor, who says the UK doesnt give fair decisions unlike Fury/ Wilder s… decision.
It’s funny if LOMA does not make a man quit or knock his head off then all of a sudden he is not the number one fighter. I seem to remember several fights from a former P4P#1 that he got more than 2 gifted decision wins. Now it’s true that Campbell put up a hell of a fight, but was simply out classed by Loma. And it might also be that LOMA is just so much lighter than all of these lightweights and still beats them by a wide margin. Whatever way you figure it, this fighter still is the finest in todays era.