WBA/WBO lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KOs) added the vacant WBC title with a twelve round unanimous decision over Luke Campbell (20-3, 16 KOs) in a clash between former Olympic gold medalists on Saturday night at the 02 Arena in London. The first four rounds were close. Loma had a big round five. Campbell hurt Loma in round seven, but Loma roared back and punished Campbell. Loma dropped Campbell with a body shot in round eleven and rocked Campbell again in round twelve. Scores were 119-108, 119-108, 118-109. Loma has now unified three of the four major belts.



“Of course I’m happy,” said Lomachenko afterward. “I want to say thank you to {everyone} who came to support us. I want to thank everyone who organized this fight. And, of course, I’m happy. Next…IBF. That is my title…I want to fight {for the IBF title}, but it depends on Bob Arum.”

Campbell stated, “He just beat me so he’s very good. He’s a special fighter and we all knew he was a special fighter. This is boxing and we train to win. Obviously, I’m disappointed in myself for not getting the victory. Tonight was Lomachenko’s night, and my time will come.”

Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum commented, “Obviously, we’re looking to win the fourth belt to unify the title. But Loma and Egis have told they can’t wait to come back to the UK to fight here again. The English fight fans are the best fans in the world. Luke Campbell didn’t disgrace himself. He fought a hell of fight. He’s a hell of a fighter. Big, big heart, and Luke will be back.”

“Loma is up there with Muhammad Ali, Marvin Hagler, Sugar Ray Leonard, Floyd Mayweather, Oscar De La Hoya, Manny Pacquiao. He belongs with those fighters. Listen, it doesn’t matter. He will fight anyone at featherweight, super featherweight or lightweight. Only the best. He’s a special, special fighter.”