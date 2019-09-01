Longtime WBA female minimumweight champion Anabel “Avispa” Ortíz (30-3, 4 KOs) retained her title for the twelfth time with a ten round unanimous decision over María Milano (10-2-1, 4 KOs) on Saturday night at the Arena La Paz in La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Scores were 100-90, 100-90 and 99-91. Ortiz has now won 20 straight fights since she lost the last time against Argentina’s Yesica Bopp in May 2012.



Super welterweight contender Carlos “Chema” Ocampo (25-1, 15 KOs) scored a fourth round TKO over Jesús “Cacique” Pérez (10-3-1, 7 KOs). The bout was halted by Dr. Lorenzo Noriega due to a cut from a punch suffered by Perez in the second round.

In a battle of unbeaten female super bantamweights, Paulette “Heredera” Valenzuela (9-0, 4 KOs) won an eight round split decision over Melissa Esquivel (8-1-1, 3 KOs). Scores were 78-73, 76-75 for Valenzuela, 76-75 for Esquivel. Valenzuela sent Esquivel to the canvas with an overhand right in the sixth round.

Valenzuela had the attention of the fans in La Pa. “Heredera” (heiress) Valenzuela is the daughter of former boxer Narciso “Chicho” Valenzuela and bodybuilding coach Jackeline Cuesta, and the niece of former boxers Francisco Cuesta and Álvaro Aguilar. And before boxing professionally, she was a gymnast and soccer player.

Super flyweight Joel “Trino” Cordova (10-4-2, 2 KOs) outpointed Daniel “Dany” Argueta (13-2, 6 KOs) over ten by scores of 98-92 and 99-91 x2. Another good win for Cordova, who was coming off wins against highly regarded Jose Quirino and ex-world champ Juan “Churritos” Hernandez.

