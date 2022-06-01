By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with the undefeated, rising lightweight prospect Tyler “Short Fuse” Tomlin (13-0, 9 KOs) as he takes on another undefeated prospect Chann Thonson (10-0, 7 KOs) on Friday, June 10 during Hall of Fame Weekend at the Turning Stone Casino and broadcast by ShoBox – The Next Generation. Tomlin shares his start in boxing and being from the same hometown as former super middleweight champ Caleb Plant. Tomlin also talks about what he has learned from his promoter and soon to be inducted Hall of Famer Lou Dibella, the stacked 135lb division plus gives his prediction of Kambosos-Haney this weekend and much more in this exclusive interview.

_