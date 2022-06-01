By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Hall of Fame broadcaster Colonel Bob Sheridan spoke to Fightnews.com® about IBF, WBA, WBO and WBC Franchise lightweight champion George “Ferocious” Kambosos defending against WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney on Sunday June 5 (Saturday June 4 in the USA) at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, televised on ESPN and Sky, television network with an expected live gate of over 40,000 fans in attendance

“George Kambosos is the best fighter coming out of Australia in a long time. Haney is a great fighter and favored in their fight but I give Kambosos a puncher’s chance of winning.

“Haney moves extremely well, he is tall, he is quick and he is a very good fighter. Kambosos has the advantage of fighting at home in Australia. Haney has a lot to adjust to. There are a lot of distractions when a foreign fighter comes to Australia.

“On top of it being a prizefight, it is a trip of a lifetime for an American fighter to come to Australia. Haney’s trainer for this fight is Yoel Judah and he is a very, very good trainer but once all the work is done – it’s between the two fighters. That’s the great thing about boxing.”