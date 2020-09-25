By Mauricio Sulaiman

Son of Jose Sulaiman – WBC President

The World Boxing Council is involved in two major projects of great interest to the world boxing and sport community.

The first is a BOXING video game that will revolutionize interest in our sport, since it is being produced with the most complex technology, depicting an incredible representation of all the characters, and more than a video game it looks like a real series; ”eSports Boxing Club“ is a creation of Steel City Interactive.

The other big project is the large-format book that will be ready in 2021. The OPUS WBC, “the WBC 100 greatest fights,” it will be the heaviest book in history, will get the Guinness record and it is already sold out in the pre-sale.

With these two initiatives, our world boxing community and, above all, the great champions of the past, will be taking center stage and will shine again as in their days of greatness in the ring.

This Saturday, The Mohegan Sun in Connecticut USA, will be the capital of the boxing world as there will be a great boxing card in which five world championship fights will be contested in great even matches. It will be the presentation of the Charlo brothers, defending their WBC super welterweight and middleweight titles, under PBC, TGB Promotions and presented by Showtime. Luis Nery and Aaron Alameda will clash for The WBC vacant super bantamweight title and a final elimination in the featherweight division with Roman and Payano, as well as WBO and a WBA world title in this star-studded card.

It’s great to see this; We remember those years of glory when Don King promoted four or five championships in the same evening: Tyson, Chávez, Azumah, Ricardo López and so many ring heroes who shared billboards.

In these times it is not so easy to see several main bouts in the same card; however the world celebrates this sensational card.

Did you know…?

The history of world boxing registers 33 brothers who were world champions and within these are two of the great kings of this moment, and who will precisely have action next weekend. They are Jermall and Jermell Charlo.

Of the 33 brother champions, others who were world champion brothers at the same time are: Vitali and Vladimir Klitschko, Rafael and Juan Manuel Márquez, Bruce and Donald Curry, Gabriel and Rafael Ruelas, Erik and Diego Morales, Daiki, Koki and Tomoki Kameda (unique case of a trilogy), Ramón and Raúl García and, finally, Jimmy and Johnny Bredahl.

Today’s anecdote

On February 20, 1993, the record for the highest attendance for a boxing match was set. The stage was the Azteca Stadium, in Mexico City, which registered a capacity of 132 thousand 234 paid spectators.

The promoter of this event: Don King, got into the ring before the activities started and walked from corner to corner observing the sell-out crowd that had originated. My dear father, José Sulaiman, looked at the ecstatic Don and asked him a question: “How do you see it?”, To which the American businessman replied: “Only in America”,… after a few seconds added “ and also Only in Mexico too “ and burst into his characteristic laughter.

Minutes later, Julio César Chávez retained the world super lightweight title by knocking out challenger Greg Haugen in five rounds.

