Yoka destroys Duhaupas in one round 2016 Olympic super heavyweight gold medalist Tony Yoka (8-0, 7 KOs) returned Friday with a first round TKO over former world title challenger Johann Duhaupas (38-6, 25 KOs) at La Defense Arena in Nanterre, France. Yoka floored Yoka with a barrage of punches, then put him on the deck again with a furious barrage of punches to end it. Two great projects and a great boxing weekend

