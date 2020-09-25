September 25, 2020
Boxing News

McGregor hints at upcoming Pacquiao fight

WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquaio (62-7-2, 39 KOs) has opened up as a huge favorite in a rumored potential boxing match against Conor McGregor (0-1). MMA star McGregor posted today on Twitter, “I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East.” Reportedly the fight would happen in December or January.

Conor McGregor vs Manny Pacquiao
Conor McGregor +700 (7/1)
Manny Pacquiao -1200 (1/12)

Odds courtesy of BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag)

Screenshot 2020 09 25 At 6.25.09 Pm

Two great projects and a great boxing weekend
Chavez Sr., Chavez Jr. on DAZN tonight

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.

    • Pac man has no chance based on McGregor’s last outing – he destroyed cowboy in a matter of seconds in case you missed it…. he can achieve the impossible that’s why he’s top of the combat sports foodchain.

      Reply

  • UFC fighters are grossly under paid compared to boxers so I don’t mind these money-making events. From a fight fan perspective, it would be good if they gave it to a more deserving UFC fighter…like Justin Gaethje….but McGregor is more popular and will generate more PPV.

    Reply

  • I strenuously reject the idea of boxer vs. MMA fights because I prefer to watch boxers and MMA fighters fight in their own professions – no crossover fights.

    If a fight occurs, I would rather later read about it in ‘Fightnews.com’ and read the comments of fellow boxing fans.

    Reply
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: