McGregor hints at upcoming Pacquiao fight WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquaio (62-7-2, 39 KOs) has opened up as a huge favorite in a rumored potential boxing match against Conor McGregor (0-1). MMA star McGregor posted today on Twitter, “I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East.” Reportedly the fight would happen in December or January. Conor McGregor vs Manny Pacquiao

Conor McGregor +700 (7/1)

Manny Pacquiao -1200 (1/12) Odds courtesy of BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag) Two great projects and a great boxing weekend Chavez Sr., Chavez Jr. on DAZN tonight

