WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquaio (62-7-2, 39 KOs) has opened up as a huge favorite in a rumored potential boxing match against Conor McGregor (0-1). MMA star McGregor posted today on Twitter, “I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East.” Reportedly the fight would happen in December or January.
Conor McGregor vs Manny Pacquiao
Conor McGregor +700 (7/1)
Manny Pacquiao -1200 (1/12)
Odds courtesy of BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag)
Hopefully it’s just a rumor but if it’s not, Pacquiao is gonna pick McGregor apart and destroy him with ease…
Pac man has no chance based on McGregor’s last outing – he destroyed cowboy in a matter of seconds in case you missed it…. he can achieve the impossible that’s why he’s top of the combat sports foodchain.
UFC fighters are grossly under paid compared to boxers so I don’t mind these money-making events. From a fight fan perspective, it would be good if they gave it to a more deserving UFC fighter…like Justin Gaethje….but McGregor is more popular and will generate more PPV.
I strenuously reject the idea of boxer vs. MMA fights because I prefer to watch boxers and MMA fighters fight in their own professions – no crossover fights.
If a fight occurs, I would rather later read about it in ‘Fightnews.com’ and read the comments of fellow boxing fans.