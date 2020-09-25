Chavez Sr., Chavez Jr. on DAZN tonight Boxing icon Julio Cesar Chávez returns to the ring, sharing the bill with his son, Julio Cesar Chávez Jr. tonight on DAZN at 10PM ET/ 7PM PT. The legendary Hall of Famer fights rival Jorge ‘Travieso’ Arce for the third time in an exhibition bout, while Chávez Jr. faces Mario Cázares in an all-Culiacán grudge match. McGregor hints at upcoming Pacquiao fight Charlomania: Everyone makes weight

