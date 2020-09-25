September 25, 2020
Boxing News

Charlomania: Everyone makes weight

Everyone made weight for Saturday’s Showtime PPV card, even Luis Nery.

Screenshot 2020 09 25 At 4.05.29 Pm
Photos: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Jermell Charlo 153.8 vs. Jeison Rosario 153.4
(WBC, WBA, IBF super welterweight titles)
Luis Nery 121.4 vs. Aaron Alameda 121.4
(WBC super bantamweight title)
Danny Roman 121.2 vs Juan Carlos Payano 121.6
(WBC super bantamweight eliminator)

Screenshot 2020 09 25 At 4.04.54 Pm
Photos: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Jermall Charlo 159.4 vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko 159.4
(WBC middleweight title)
Brandon Figueroa 122 vs. Damien Vazquez 121.4
(WBA super bantamweight title)
John Riel Casimero 117.8 vs. Duke Micah 117.2
(WBO bantamweight title)

Bakhram Murtazaliev 156.4 vs. Manny Woods 161

Venue: Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, Connecticut
Promoter: TGB Promotions
TV: Showtime PPV

