WBO #1, IBF #3 light middleweight Tim Tszyu (18-0, 14 KOs) will clash with WBA #7 middleweight Michael Zerafa (28-4, 17 KOs) at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle, NSW, Australia on July 7 which will be televised on Foxtel Main Event Pay Per View.

“This is the final piece of the puzzle,” Tszyu told Ben Damon of Main Event. “And after everything he’s been saying and all the disrespect for all these months and years, this time it’s personal. I said I’d take (Dennis) Hogan’s soul. This is more than that. I want to do even more than that.”

Zerafa stated, “The talk stops. Everyone is expecting fireworks with me. He can call me whatever he wants. When I was fighting world class opponents, he was drinking warm milk before bed so it doesn’t matter to me.”