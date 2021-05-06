Promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed that the fight between Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders will take place in a 22-foot ring. Hearn stated that Team Saunders originally agreed to a 20-foot ring, but then they reneged and demanded a 22-foot ring. He said he had to go back to Canelo, whom he said signed off immediately. Both John Ryder and Carlos Gongora are on standby just in case there are more hijinx from Saunders.
Top Boxing News
Promotional Antics… All good – let’s see a good fight!
I’d still have the setup crew make it 20 inside the ropes and tell Saunders to go f himself.
Too much needless controversy affecting another Canelo tune-up fight .