Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders faced off for the first time ahead of Saturday’s bout at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
BJS by 12 round unanimous decision or late round stoppage
Canelo UD
Too funny!
canelo has had his way with alot of good fighters, trout, lara mayweather, didn’t stand in front of him like those fighters, bjs a southpaw, good movement fighting in spots, i think canelo will will have to cut the ring off or he will be a step behind, love him or hate him bjs isn’t just another fighter from england
You are correct. BJS can box, if the ring rust is gone, it’s gonna be a long night for Alvarez.you noticed Alvarez has had two fights in about three months. He knows BJS is the real deal. I also noticed that Saunders has had only one fight. Alvarez cam- even tried t2o get a smaller ring instead of the 24 ft ring. I will pick BJS but the promotion wouldn’t allow any judges from England. I smell a win even if Alvarez get outboxed badly. Floyd dominated Alvarez and one judge said it was a draw. I hope I’m wrong but I doubt it. BJS if he’s in shape, no ring rust, easy boxing night.
Hopefully it’s not a controversial stoppage or decision for Canelo. Saunders should have what it taks to pull of the upset but then again, can’t trust the judges.
Not to be rude, but I want to see Canelo knock this punk out.
Imo, Jennifer…..Won’t be easy. Love or hate Billy Joe, talented fighter. Probably the best Canelo has fought since Floyd. Shall be interesting
Excellent that Canelo is fighting often. He’s really at the top of his game.
WTF, did he come out in a bath robe?
It sounded like he was asking Canelo if he likes Mexican Meat. Lol.. Saunders is so disrespectful. It makes it more interesting.. imo, Canelo should win. I don’t know a lot about this division I always thought that it was lackluster. I’ve watched some of his past fights.. I don’t really see the genius boxing IQ that they say Saunders have. Compared to Canelo I think that Canelo is the smarter fighter in the ring. Plus he doesn’t seem to have much power and for a boxer he’s kinda flat footed. I like that there’s no weight manipulation or fishy stipulations involved. Usually when that happens against a top fighter the fights tend to be more challenging for Canelo. I can see more things that Canelo can take advantage of than what Saunders can do to beat Canelo. I know Saunders right hand will be key.. Canelo just has to be Canelo because Saunders head is always straight up waiting for a left hook to connect when he attacks. I’ll catch the replay just hoping for a good fight.