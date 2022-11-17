By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
WBO #1 Tim Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) is looking to secure former opponent Terrell Gausha as a sparring partner to help him prepare for WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF 154 pound champion Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) on January 28 in Las Vegas. Tszyu told the Herald newspaper, “If I get Terrell for sparring, that would be incredible. He’s got great defense, great experience, great timing. He’s aware of all the punches and has great skill. I think Brian Castano used him for his Charlo fight, so that would be perfect.
“Terrell is right up there, skill-wise. For someone to be in the American national team and an Olympian, that speaks a lot about where his skill is at. The pro game is a bit different, there’s politics and money and that stuff involved, whereas amateurs are based on who is the more skillful fighter. At one stage he was the best in America.”
And CHARLO is a totally different animal!
If I were Tszyu’s trainer I would hask him to shut up his mouth, because any step and tactic in a very important fight should be a secret. I don’t hear other top fighters mentioning what they are doing in training, Tim should take that as an example
It’s the second time he’s done it too Burucho. A few weeks ago he came out and said he was sparring Charles Conwell and some other guys. I agree with you, might want to stop with all of this and just put the work in.