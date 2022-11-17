By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #1 Tim Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) is looking to secure former opponent Terrell Gausha as a sparring partner to help him prepare for WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF 154 pound champion Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) on January 28 in Las Vegas. Tszyu told the Herald newspaper, “If I get Terrell for sparring, that would be incredible. He’s got great defense, great experience, great timing. He’s aware of all the punches and has great skill. I think Brian Castano used him for his Charlo fight, so that would be perfect.

“Terrell is right up there, skill-wise. For someone to be in the American national team and an Olympian, that speaks a lot about where his skill is at. The pro game is a bit different, there’s politics and money and that stuff involved, whereas amateurs are based on who is the more skillful fighter. At one stage he was the best in America.”