Weights from Ontario, CA Louie Lopez 146.9 vs Adrian Gutierrez 146.4

Manuel Flores 120.7 vs. Armando Torres 119.5

Nelson Oliva 161 vs. Mike Plazola 159.3

Ioannis Manouilidis 134.8 vs. Erick Garcia Benitez 134.3

Juan Sanchez 146.1 vs. Miguel Angel Barajas 145.8 Venue: Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, CA

Promoter: Thompson Boxing

TV: YouTube, Facebook BKFC inks Austin Trout Tszyu wanta Gausha as sparring partner Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.