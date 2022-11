Weights from Italy Anderson Prestot 159 vs. Matteo Signani 158.9

(European middleweight title) Venue: Seven Sporting Club, Savignano sul Rubicone, Italy

Promoter: OPI Since 82

TV: Live Rai Due 11:10 pm Italian time Mikey Garcia Promotions debuts Friday night Like this: Like Loading...

