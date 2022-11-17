Mikey Garcia Promotions is set to have their first ever show “Top Prospects Collide” in the Alamo City of San Antonio this Friday night November 18th in the new state-of-the-art Tech Port Arena. Eight bouts in all scheduled to take place with the co-main being Robert “Biggie” Rodriguez (10-1-1, 5 KOs) of Riverside, CA taking on Dominique Griffin (4-3-1, 2 KOs) of Irving, Texas in a four-rounder in the super bantamweight division. The main event will be hometown product Hector Tanajara (19-1-1, 5 KOs) against Antonio Meijia (10-4, 8KOs) of Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico in a six-rounder in the featherweight division. Doors open at 6PM and the opening bell is 7PM. Both Robert and Mikey Garcia will be in attendance. The Tech Port Arena is located at 3331 General Hudnell Dr ACC RD San Antonio, Texas 78226. Former Fightnews writer Christian Schmidt is set to be the announcer.

Like this: Like Loading...